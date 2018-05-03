LG's next big phone is officially announced: the LG G7 ThinQ (that's pronounced thin-kyoo, not "think"). The LG G7 is up-to-date on the most crucial specs, like two rear cameras, the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, Android 8.0 Oreo and water resistance.
But what makes the G7 stand out is a slim little button on the left side that calls up Google Assistant and ten custom commands. (Sorry, you can't reprogram this button.) There's also AI software in the camera that automatically identifies scenes and applies the "best" camera settings -- this is the "ThinQ" part of the G7 ThinQ name. It has a headphone jack, and you can choose whether you want to keep the notch design or replace it with a black bar.
We now know the LG G7's specs inside and out, and have even played around with several preproduction handsets. But until we get that finalized phone in for review, we can't say for sure if its solid-seeming specs match, surpass or fall short of the competition. And there's a lot of competition to go around.
The Samsung Galaxy S9 leaps out as LG's longtime and most obvious rival, especially since LG mimics Samsung's side button that opens its Bixby software assistant.
For years, the LG "G" phone of the year has come with more moderate specs and a lower price than the Galaxy counterpart. The G7 ThinQ supports wireless charging, and has plenty of storage space and a battery capacity that meets or exceeds most other mainstream phones of its size.
We're still not sure what the LG G7 will sell for, and we can't make any recommendations before fully testing the phone. But on paper, the LG G7 has the makings of a competent phone that will compete against the Galaxy S9, Google's Pixel 2 and the iPhone 8 Plus.
Read our full hands-on impressions of the LG G7 ThinQ for all the details.
LG G7 specs vs. Galaxy S9, Google Pixel 2, iPhone 8 Plus
|LG G7 ThinQ
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|Google Pixel 2
|iPhone 8 Plus
|Display size, resolution
|6.1-inch IPS LCD; 3,120 x 1,440 pixels
|5.8-inch OLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|5-inch OLED; 1,920x1,080 pixels
|5.5-inch LCD; 1,920x1,080 pixels
|Pixel density
|563ppi
|570ppi
|441 ppi
|401 ppi
|Dimensions (inches)
|6x2.8x0.31 in
|5.81x2.70x0.33 in
|5.7x2.7x0.3 in
|6.24x3.07x0.30 in
|Dimensions (millimeters)
|153.2x71.9x7.9 mm
|147.7x68.7x8.5 mm
|145.7x69.7x7.8 mm
|158.4x78.1x7.5 mm
|Weight (ounces, grams)
|5.7 oz, 162g
|5.75 oz; 163g
|5.04 oz; 143 g
|7.13 oz; 202 g
|Mobile software
|Android (8.1?) Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8 Oreo
|iOS 11
|Camera
|Dual 16-megapixel (71 degree, f/1.6 and 107 degree, f/1.9)
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|Dual 12-megapixel
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel (f/1.9)
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|7-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|2.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz), or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz)
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Storage
|64GB
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 128GB
|64GB, 256GB
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|3GB
|Expandable storage
|Up to 2TB
|400GB
|None
|None
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|3,000mAh
|2,700mAh
|2,675mAh (Apple doesn't confirm this)
|Fingerprint sensor
|Back
|Back
|Back cover
|Home button (Touch ID)
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Lightning
|Headphone jack
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Special features
|Water-resistant (IP68), wireless charging, DTS:X 3D Surround, Quad DAC
|Dual-aperture camera, water-resistant (IP68); super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning
|Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready
|Water-resistant (IP67), wireless Qi charge-compatible
|Price off-contract (USD)
|TBA
|Varies: $720-$800 (64GB)
|$649 (64GB), $749 (128GB)
|$799 (64GB), $949 (256GB)
|Price (GBP)
|TBA
|£739
|£629 (64GB), £729 (128GB)
|£799 (64GB), £949 (256GB)
|Price (AUD)
|TBA
|AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,349 (256GB)
|AU$1,079 (64GB), AU$1,229 (128GB)
|AU$1,229 (64GB), AU$1,479 (256GB)
