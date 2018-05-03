LG's next big phone is officially announced: the LG G7 ThinQ (that's pronounced thin-kyoo, not "think"). The LG G7 is up-to-date on the most crucial specs, like two rear cameras, the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, Android 8.0 Oreo and water resistance.

But what makes the G7 stand out is a slim little button on the left side that calls up Google Assistant and ten custom commands. (Sorry, you can't reprogram this button.) There's also AI software in the camera that automatically identifies scenes and applies the "best" camera settings -- this is the "ThinQ" part of the G7 ThinQ name. It has a headphone jack, and you can choose whether you want to keep the notch design or replace it with a black bar.

Now Playing: Watch this: LG G7 hands-on: 5 things you need to know

We now know the LG G7's specs inside and out, and have even played around with several preproduction handsets. But until we get that finalized phone in for review, we can't say for sure if its solid-seeming specs match, surpass or fall short of the competition. And there's a lot of competition to go around.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 leaps out as LG's longtime and most obvious rival, especially since LG mimics Samsung's side button that opens its Bixby software assistant.

For years, the LG "G" phone of the year has come with more moderate specs and a lower price than the Galaxy counterpart. The G7 ThinQ supports wireless charging, and has plenty of storage space and a battery capacity that meets or exceeds most other mainstream phones of its size.

We're still not sure what the LG G7 will sell for, and we can't make any recommendations before fully testing the phone. But on paper, the LG G7 has the makings of a competent phone that will compete against the Galaxy S9, Google's Pixel 2 and the iPhone 8 Plus.

Read our full hands-on impressions of the LG G7 ThinQ for all the details.

LG G7 specs vs. Galaxy S9, Google Pixel 2, iPhone 8 Plus LG G7 ThinQ Samsung Galaxy S9 Google Pixel 2 iPhone 8 Plus Display size, resolution 6.1-inch IPS LCD; 3,120 x 1,440 pixels 5.8-inch OLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels 5-inch OLED; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.5-inch LCD; 1,920x1,080 pixels Pixel density 563ppi 570ppi 441 ppi 401 ppi Dimensions (inches) 6x2.8x0.31 in 5.81x2.70x0.33 in 5.7x2.7x0.3 in 6.24x3.07x0.30 in Dimensions (millimeters) 153.2x71.9x7.9 mm 147.7x68.7x8.5 mm 145.7x69.7x7.8 mm 158.4x78.1x7.5 mm Weight (ounces, grams) 5.7 oz, 162g 5.75 oz; 163g 5.04 oz; 143 g 7.13 oz; 202 g Mobile software Android (8.1?) Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8 Oreo iOS 11 Camera Dual 16-megapixel (71 degree, f/1.6 and 107 degree, f/1.9) 12-megapixel 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel Front-facing camera 8-megapixel (f/1.9) 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 7-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor 2.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz), or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz) Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Apple A11 Bionic Storage 64GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 256GB RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB 3GB Expandable storage Up to 2TB 400GB None None Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 2,700mAh 2,675mAh (Apple doesn't confirm this) Fingerprint sensor Back Back Back cover Home button (Touch ID) Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C Lightning Headphone jack Yes Yes No No Special features Water-resistant (IP68), wireless charging, DTS:X 3D Surround, Quad DAC Dual-aperture camera, water-resistant (IP68); super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready Water-resistant (IP67), wireless Qi charge-compatible Price off-contract (USD) TBA Varies: $720-$800 (64GB) $649 (64GB), $749 (128GB) $799 (64GB), $949 (256GB) Price (GBP) TBA £739 £629 (64GB), £729 (128GB) £799 (64GB), £949 (256GB) Price (AUD) TBA AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,349 (256GB) AU$1,079 (64GB), AU$1,229 (128GB) AU$1,229 (64GB), AU$1,479 (256GB)