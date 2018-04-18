There's even more evidence piling up that the upcoming LG G7 ThinQ phone will have a notch.

Frequent mobile tipster Evan Blass tweeted an image of the upcoming LG G7 ThinQ that looks like an ad or promotional render. The picture gives a clear view of the front of the phone, showing off details like the large screen, thin bezels and an iPhone X-style notch above the display -- or, more specifically, the colored screen on either side of a well-shaded area that's presumably a cut-out for the camera and sensors. Take a look at the tweet below; it helps to enlarge the image to see the screen "wings" on either side of the notch.

The picture also depicts a side-mounted button, which Blass claims is the power button. On previous LG phones, like the LG G6, the power button was integrated into the rear fingerprint scanner. Moving the power button to the side of the phone would signal a small design change for LG's G series, one that brings it back in line with the majority of phones.

We can't independently verify the authenticity of Blass' image -- LG did not immediately respond to our request for comment -- but it does fall in line with other rumored pictures and leaks of the LG G7 ThinQ, which also show the phone with a notched display.

2018 is rapidly turning into the year of the notch. After the iPhone X and Essential Phone used a display notch to extend the screen's real estate, many other phone makers have followed their lead. The Asus ZenFone 5, Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, and OnePlus 6 each have their own version of the notch. On top of that, Google is building its latest version of the Android OS, Android P, with integrated notch support.

But not everyone is a fan of the notch. Some believe that it sticks out like a sore thumb or could get in the way of viewing full-screen video or pictures. Fortunately for those people, the LG G7 is rumored to have a feature that hides the notch by blacking out the top corners of the phone. We've seen a similar feature on the Huawei P20, and it helps make the notch a lot less noticeable.

LG will officially announce the LG G7 ThinQ phone on May 2. Besides the announcement date, only the phone's name and ThinQ branding have been confirmed. But we wouldn't at all be surprised if a notch enters into the phone's design.

