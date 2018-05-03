LG G7 specs vs. the V30 and G6: How LG's latest phone is different

For deal sniffers, one of the best parts of watching a new phone go on sale is the deal you get when previous models go on sale. So you may be wondering just how big a change the new LG G7 ThinQ is from last year's LG G6 and fall's LG V30 (there's also the V30S ThinQ that LG announced in March, but it sells in a limited number of countries).
Is it worth the upgrade, or should you buy one of the other LG phones instead?
Since I haven't fully tested the LG G7, I can't compare its actual speed, battery life or camera capabilities to any other phone. But what I can do is call out some of the key differences, and leave the specs for you to peruse below.
Read also: LG G7 specs versus Galaxy S9, Google Pixel 2 and iPhone 8 Plus
LG G7 basics
- Tall, narrow body with larger screen than G6 and V30
- Hardware button opens Google Assistant
- You can extend the visible screen by choosing the "notch" layout, otherwise, you'll see a black bar and no notch
- It keeps the headphone jack
- Water resistant, with wireless charging
- Colors: Raspberry rose, platinum grey, aurora black, new moroccan blue
The LG G6: Size matters
The LG G7 is a slightly larger device than the LG G6, but it feels slimmer and lighter, despite weighing exactly the same.
LG slimmed down the viewing angles on the two rear cameras, but you'll see more megapixels for selfies. There's double the built-in storage, but LG shaved back the battery capacity ever so slightly. It'll be interesting to see if that makes much of a difference -- the Snapdragon 845 processor inside promises up to 30 percent more power efficiency.
Between the up-to-date Snapdragon chip and Android 8.0 software, I'm expecting the LG G7 to feel much snappier than the G6.
The LG V30: Check the battery
These two phones have just about the same dimensions, and really, the LG G7 is just a half-step up from the V30 when you match up the specs.
The G7's camera equipment has supposedly gotten another upgrade on both the front and back, and there are those visual design changes like the notch. There's the same issue of a slightly smaller battery (3,300mAh on the V30 and 3,000mAh on the LG G6).
LG heavily emphasized the video tools tucked into the V-family since it first debuted. I haven't had a chance to test the video equipment, but I'm expecting those extras to stick with phones such as the V30.
LG G7 ThinQ vs. the LG G6 and LG V30
|LG G7 ThinQ
|LG G6
|LG V30
|Display size, resolution
|6.1-inch IPS LCD; 3,120 x 1,440 pixels
|5.7-inch, 2,880x1,440 pixels
|6-inch; 2,880x1,440 pixels
|Pixel density
|563ppi
|565ppi
|538 ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|6x2.8x0.31 in
|5.9x2.8x0.31 in
|6x3x0.29 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|153.2x71.9x7.9 mm
|148.9x72.x7.9 mm
|151.7x75.4x7.3 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|5.7 oz, 162g
|5.7 oz, 162g
|5.57 oz; 158g
|Mobile software
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.1.2 Nougat
|Camera
|Dual 16-megapixel (71 degree, f/1.6 and 107 degree, f/1.9)
|13-megapixel, 13-megapixel wide
|16-megapixel (standard), 13-megapixel (wide)
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel (f/1.9)
|5-megapixel
|5-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|2.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 with Adreno 530 GPU
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Storage
|64GB
|32GB
|64GB, 128GB
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|Expandable storage
|Up to 2TB
|Up to 2TB
|Up to 2TB
|Battery
|3,000 mAh
|3,300 mAh
|3,300 mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Back
|Back cover
|Back cover
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Special features
|Water resistant (IP68), wireless charging, DTS:X 3D Surround, Quad DAC
|18:9 sceen ratio, wireless charging, IP68
|Water resistant (IP68), wireless charging, wide-angle camera, Floating Bar tab, Gigabit LTE-ready
|Price off-contract (USD)
|TBA
|AT&T: $720, Sprint: $708, T-Mobile: $650, Verizon: $672, U.S. Cellular: $597.60
|Unlocked: $830; AT&T: $810; Verizon: $840: T-Mobile: $800; Sprint: $912
|Price (GBP)
|TBA
|£649
|£800
|Price (AUD)
|TBA
|AU$1,008
|AU$1,199
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.