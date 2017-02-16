LG G6 to feature new 6.0 mobile user interface

LG

LG's G6, its new flagship phone, will feature a new mobile user interface when it's unveiled later this month, the handset maker said Wednesday.

The new user interface, dubbed UX 6.0, will allow the device's 5.7-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio to shoot photos and review them simultaneously side by side in a new Square Camera mode. The new interface, based on Google's Android operating system, will allow users to shoot in 1:1 mode, a popular format on social media apps, and improve multitasking, the company said.

The new handset, expected to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress on Feb. 26, will offer one-hand usability. The new interface is tailored specifically for the company's new Full Vision, a bezel-less design aesthetic has always been en vogue.

The new handset is also expected to feature a waterproof design (rumored with up to IP68 rating), which is interesting because LG has never made a waterproof flagship before. That means it's likely that the G6 will not have a removable battery since sealing off the battery with a unibody design would help with water resistance.

LG released a brief video Wednesday that previews the new interface:

