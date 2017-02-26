LG G6 specs versus Google Pixel XL, iPhone 7 Plus, OnePlus 3T

2:19 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The LG G6 brims with promise. It's got an extra-tall display with an 18:9 screen ratio, but is narrow enough that even small-mitted people like me can use it one-handed. Dual cameras on the back, a water-resistant body and wireless charging (US-only) help round out the G6's most competitive features.

It'll lose LG's trademark removable battery, a feature that's quickly becoming extinct for phones, and the G6 won't use Qualcomm's cutting-edge 835 processor. But other than that, you're looking at a handset that -- based on our first, brief look -- appears like it has the stuff to stand up to our favorite big-screen phones on the market now: the Google Pixel XL, iPhone 7 Plus and OnePlus 3T, a midprice handset that's quickly become a favorite for giving you a lot of good features for the price.

Remember that all this is based on about an hour of using the device. We'll still need to thoroughly test the G6's three cameras, benchmarking speeds and real-world abilities when we get the final review unit, but you can see how the hardware compares in the chart below.

But what about the Samsung Galaxy S8?

So far, the only things we really know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 is that it won't launch here at the Mobile World Congress show (rumor is that'll happen March 29) and that it will have a battery that's gone through Samsung's new 8-point battery test. Other than that, we've got a lot of rumors and conjecture about what Samsung's phone will bring.

Based on the Galaxy S7 and now-dead Galaxy Note 7, it's safe to assume we'll see wireless charging and "waterproofing" make a return. Samsung is also rumored to give the S8 the same expanded screen ratio and dual-camera setup, so it could wind up looking similar to the G6. The S8 is also said to have a new AI assistant with Samsung's branding and that faster Snapdragon 835 processor that will allow for much faster data speeds.

We won't know until we test both phones side by side, but we will say that, so far, the G6 is off to a much better start against its main rival than it was a year ago when the "modular" LG G5 came out.

LG G6 vs Google Pixel XL, Apple iPhone 7 Plus, OnePlus 3T LG G6 Google Pixel XL Apple iPhone 7 Plus OnePlus 3T Display size, resolution 5.7-inch, 2,880x1,440 pixels 5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels Pixel density 565ppi 534 ppi 401 ppi 401ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.86x2.83x0.31 in. 6.1x3x0.34 (at its thickest) 6.23x 3.07x0.29 in. 6.01x2.94x0.29 in. Dimensions (Millimeters) 148.9x71.97.x7.9mm 154x75.7x8.6 (at its thickest) 158.2x77.9x7.3 mm 152.7x74.7x7.35 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) N/A 5.92 oz.; 168g 6.63 oz.; 188 g 5.57 oz.; 158 g Mobile software Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.1 Nougat Apple iOS 10 Android 7.0 Nougat Camera 13-megapixel, 13-megapixel wide 12.3-megapixel 12-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (wide) 16-megapixel Front-facing camera 5-megapixel 8-megapixel 7-megapixel 16-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor 2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 with Adreno 530 GPU 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Apple A10 chip (64-bit) 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Storage 32GB 32GB, 128GB 32GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB RAM 4GB 4GB N/A 6GB Expandable storage Up to 2TB None None None Battery 3,300mAh (nonremovable) 3,450mAh 21 hours talk time on 3G, 16 days standby, 13 hours internet use LTE 3,400mAh (nonremovable) Fingerprint sensor Back cover Back cover Home button Home button Connector USB-C USB-C Lightning USB-C Special features 18:9 screen ratio, wireless charging (US), IP68 Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready Water and dust-resistant, portrait mode mode Notifications toggle, Dual SIM Price off-contract (USD) N/A $769 (32GB); $869 (128GB) $769 (32GB); $869 (128GB); $969 (256GB) $439 (16GB), $479 (128GB) Price (GBP) N/A £719 (32GB); £819 (128GB) £719 (32GB); £819 (128GB); £919 (256GB) £399 (16GB), £439 (128GB) Price (AUD) N/A AU$1,269 (32GB); AU$1,419 (128GB) AU$1,269 (32GB); AU$1,419 (128GB); AU$1,569 (256GB) Converts to AU$590 (16GB), AU$652 128GB)

