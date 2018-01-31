The flagship LG G6 and midrange LG Q6 are about to get a snazzy makeover.

LG just announced that the phones will be coming in new colors like "Moroccan blue," "lavender violet" and "raspberry rose." Both phones will come in the new shades of blue and violet, while the raspberry tone is reserved for the LG G6. The phones will first roll out in Korea in February, and then make their way to other global markets.

Enlarge Image LG

While these colors are new for the phones, they aren't for LG. We've seen these shades before on the premium LG V30. The "raspberry rose" LG V30 recently debuted at CES in January, and even in the crowded halls of CES the vibrant pink phone caught our attention.

Phone makers often release their flagship devices in special-edition colors to stir up excitement, but will pretty colors be enough to save LG's phones? LG's continued relevance as a phone brand is in jeopardy as it continues to lag behind global powerhouses like Apple, Samsung and Huawei. LG unveiled the G6 almost a year ago, but we're not expecting a follow-up yet. LG told reporters that the company will only unveil new phones "when it is needed" as opposed to launching phones on yearly schedules like its competitors.

The speculation is that LG may announce a new LG V30 variant at MWC in February, instead of launching the LG G7 on the one year anniversary of the G6. Samsung, meanwhile, will unveil its Galaxy S9 phone, which the company says will reimagine the camera.

When CNET asked about the rumored LG G7, LG responded by saying the following:

"Preparations for the successor to the G6 are on schedule. LG intends to focus on creating products that will result in meaningful results rather than launching new products on a schedule based solely on industry expectations and traditions. The release date for G7 is currently under consideration and will be announced when the time is right."

We may be waiting while for LG to unveil its next flagship phone. At least we have some pretty colors to look at in the meantime.