LG EnV Touch spotted on Best Buy Web site

An eagle-eyed reader has spotted the LG EnV Touch available for sale on Best Buy for a whopping $599.99. This is much more than the anticipated $219.99 with a new two-year agreement with Verizon, so we're guessing this is the full price without a contract. Also, somebody at Best Buy must have jumped the gun because the original estimate was that the EnV Touch was to be in stores starting June 5 (though that is an unofficial rumored date). Verizon has not responded to us about this at the time of this writing.

The LG EnV Touch, as you might recall, is LG's successor to the LG Voyager . It will have a full touch-screen interface on the front and a QWERTY keyboard when you flip it open. Features include a 3.2-megapixel camera with flash, visual voice-mail support, MMS and text messaging, a full HTML Web browser, e-mail, EV-DO, V Cast Music access, stereo Bluetooth, a microSD card slot that can support up to 16GB of memory, GPS, and more.

