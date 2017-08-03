LG V30 to feature OLED for new flagship phone

LG

LG's next flagship phone, rumoured to be the V30, will mark the company's first OLED phone since 2015. Announced August 3 in Seoul, South Korea, the phone will come with a 6-inch screen, but unlike the company's previous OLED phone, the LG G Flex 2, it will not be flexible.

"Expertise in OLED has long been a core competency of LG, and the technology has always been seen as a potential value-add for smartphones," said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, in a statement. "With competition in the global smartphone space fiercer now than ever, we felt that this was the right time to reintroduce OLED displays in our mobile products."

The successor to last year's V20, the screen is bigger, but the size of the bezel has been reduced, making the new phone smaller than the V20. Still, the screen will have amazing resolution, the company said, coming in at 1,440x2,880 (4.15 million total) pixels.

The phone will be officially announced and unveiled at the IFA Berlin trade show at the beginning of September.