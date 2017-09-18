Lexicographer Samuel Johnson celebrated in Google Doodle

Google

Google celebrated the life of Samuel Johnson on Monday with an animated Doodle defining the word "lexicographer".

Monday would have marked Johnson's 308th birthday. He was well known as a lexicographer himself, as well as a poet, essayist, critic and biographer.

It took him nine years of work to publish his "A Dictionary of the English Language" in 1755, and it remained the most renowned compendium of the language until the publication of the Oxford English Dictionary 150 years later. Johnson's dictionary was nearly 18 inches tall upon its publication.

The Doodle is viewable in the UK, the US, Australia and a handful of other countries across Europe, Asia and North Africa. Other countries may be able to view a Doodle celebrating the 55th anniversary of Thailand's Khao Yai National Park, and internet users in Chile will be able to view a Doodle designed for the country's National Day.