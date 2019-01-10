Lexar unveils mammoth 1TB SD card at CES 2019

Lexar

If you shoot a lot of high-definition content but tire of having to stop working to change SD cards, Lexar has a new, mammoth SD card that should make your job easier.

Lexar unveiled The Professional 633x SDXC UHS-I, a memory card with the capacity to store 1 terabyte of photos and video, at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

One terabyte. That's enough to store approximately 500 hours of video.

Designed for midrange DSLRs, HD camcorders or 3D cameras, Lexar's new card allows shutterbugs to capture 1080p full-HD, 3D and 4K video, with transfer speeds of up to 95MB per second.

"As consumers continue to demand greater storage for their cameras, the combination of high-speed performance with a 1TB option now offers a solution for content creators who shoot large volumes of high-resolution images and 4K video," Joey Lopez, Lexar senior marketing manager, said in a statement.

But all that convenience comes at a cost, of course. Expect this little card with big storage to set you back $500.

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.