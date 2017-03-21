Watch leopards pick a fight with a python



It's one of those I-can't-believe-they-caught-this-on-camera events.

This National Geographic video, posted Friday on YouTube, shows curious leopards that decide to take on Africa's largest snake species. That would be the African rock python.

This nonvenomous snake can measure up to 6 meters (20 feet) long, making it one of the sixth largest snake species in the world. And just because it isn't venomous doesn't mean it isn't dangerous. The rock python grows so large because it can squeeze to death and eat animals such as antelopes, monkeys and even crocodiles.

The fight takes place at Kruger National Park in South Africa, and the video commentators sound just as excited about the wildlife smackdown as the creatures themselves, if their gasps are any indication.

The battle seems to end in a tie rather than a bloody victory. There's no single winner here. But if a leopard can't kill a python, what can?

