Lenovo ThinkStation P320 is an entry-level VR-ready computer

Lenovo

Lenovo added a new entry-level VR-ready computer to its ThinkStation line. The Lenovo ThinkStation P320 is scheduled to go on sale at the end of April, however official pricing has yet to be announced.

The computer, which will be available as a full-size tower and in a small form factor, will offer Intel's latest Xeon processors and up to Core i7 processors. It can also house up to 64GB DDR4 memory and support the latest NVIDIA Quadro graphics cards, including support for dual NVIDIA Quadro P1000 GPUs in the small form factor.

Additionally, the ThinkStation P320 can be easily tweaked to fit your needs thanks to Lenovo's "Flex Module," which allows easy customization to add connectivity options like Thunderbolt 3 or a media card reader.