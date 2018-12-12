CNET también está disponible en español.

Lenovo staff loses company-issued laptop... and colleagues' data

Their names, salary figures and bank account numbers are now at risk.

The headquarters of Lenovo Group, the world's fourth biggest

Someone lost a company-issued laptop that had unencrypted data concerning staff's personal information.

 Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images

Despite massive data breaches that have come to light in recent days, people haven't learnt to protect their personal information.

A Lenovo employee has lost a company-issued laptop containing unencrypted payroll data belonging to colleagues based in the Asia Pacific region, where the company is headquartered, The Register reported Tuesday. The information included names, monthly pay figures and bank account numbers.

The employee, based in Singapore, found the laptop missing in September, according to an internal letter dated Nov. 21 that's been seen by the publication. Staff have been advised to watch out for unusual activities in their bank accounts. 

Lenovo's letter said there has been "no indication" that data has been misused or compromised yet, but one employee expressed deep concerns about the matter to The Register: "How on earth did they let this data exist on a laptop that was not encrypted?"

The company added it is working with local police to recover the device, and "reviewing work practices and control in this location to ensure similar incidents do not occur."

CNET has reached out to Lenovo for comment.

