Here's what Lenovo's Moto G5 Plus and G5 (probably) look like

Weeks before their anticipated unveiling at Mobile World Congress 2017, images for Lenovo's upcoming Moto G5 and G5 Plus phones have been accidentally posted by the Spanish-language online retailer, Ktronix.

First spotted by Venture Beat, the promotional material includes handset specs as well. The G5 Plus will have a larger 5.2-inch display, while the G5 will have a 5-inch screen. Both, however, are said to feature Snapdragon octa-core processors and Android 7.0 Nougat. Other listed specs include:

Moto G5 Plus

5.2-inch full HD display with 1,080-pixel resolution (424 ppi)

12-megapixel camera, 5-megapixel front-facing camera

2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

3,00mAh battery with Turbo Charging

64GB of internal memory, expand up to 128GB

2GB of RAM

Fingerprint reader, and NFC

Water-repellent coating

Moto G5

5-inch full HD display with 1,080-pixel resolution (441ppi)

13-megapixel camera, 5-megapixel front-facing camera

1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

2,800mAh removable battery with rapid charging

32GB of internal memory, expand up to 128GB

2GB of RAM

Fingerprint reader, and double-SIM

Keep in mind that these specs might not be finalized (given that this isn't a official Lenovo source) and that the phones may receive different hardware depending on the market. Still, there are interesting things to note. For instance, both devices are smaller than their 5.5-inch G4 Plus and G4 predecessors. The G5 also doesn't list NFC capabilities (which the G4 also didn't have) and there is no mentioning of water-resistance at all (the G4 was still splash "resistant").

CNET will be on the ground at MWC 2017 when Lenovo officially debuts these phones, so check back often for more info.