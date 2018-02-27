Lenovo Moto E5 Plus, Huawei P20 images leaked on Twitter

Smartphone fans are getting a sneak peak at two upcoming devices thanks to Evan Blass, Venture Beat's mobile reporter, who posted photos of what appears to be prototypes on Twitter.

Screenshot of Evan Blass Twitter account

On Monday Blass tweeted images of what he identified as Lenovo Moto E5 Plus and Huawei P20 prototypes. The images come ahead of the phones' launches.

The Moto E5 Plus, the latest in Lenovo's E line of Moto phones, is expected to be announced sometime this spring. The device looks very similar to last year's Moto E4 Plus, but with a few added features, according to Blass's images. For instance, it will have dual, rear-facing cameras, which could enhance the detail of pictures. It also appears to have a fingerprint sensor on the back, another new feature for the low-priced Moto E series. And unlike some high-end devices, like Apple's latest iPhones or the newest Google Pixel, the Moto E Plus still has a headphone jack.

In addition to the Moto E5 Plus leak, Blass also posted an image of what appears to be the anticipated Huawei P20. Huawei is expected to unveil this new flagship phone next month. The photo of the device shows two-rear facing cameras and very little bezel on the top and sides of the phone. Earlier reports have suggested the phone will have three-rear facing cameras.

Lenovo and Huwaei representatives weren't available to comment.

The leaks come as global smartphone makers continue to duke it out for market share in a market dominated by Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy series. Overall sales of smartphones have been slowing and it's become harder for handset makers to make huge changes to their devices to differentiate themselves.

The situation has been compounded by rising prices for the newest phones in the US, where carriers have phased out subsidies. That's encouraged consumers to wait longer to upgrade, which is bad news for companies selling devices.