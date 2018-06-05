Lenovo Explorer Mixed Reality follows the crowd down to $200

The latest version of Lenovo's Explorer Windows Mixed Reality headset system has been toddling along at $400 until today, when it was spotted in the Microsoft Store for half off at $200.
Mixed Reality headsets aren't exactly flying off the shelves, and prices dropped significantly in January to help boost sales; this was essential because $400 is a lot for a wired headset, or even a standalone one like the Oculus Go.
Steam's support for them came out of Early Access in early May, offering a bigger selection of games, which certainly levels up their attraction, though.
