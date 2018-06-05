CNET también está disponible en español.

Lenovo Explorer Mixed Reality follows the crowd down to $200

Most of the Windows Mixed Reality headsets have settled at about $200; now Lenovo's is on sale for half off as well.

Lenovo Explorer plus controllers are now on sale.

The latest version of Lenovo's Explorer Windows Mixed Reality headset system has been toddling along at $400 until today, when it was spotted in the Microsoft Store for half off at $200.

Mixed Reality headsets aren't exactly flying off the shelves, and prices dropped significantly in January to help boost sales; this was essential because $400 is a lot for a wired headset, or even a standalone one like the Oculus Go

Steam's support for them came out of Early Access in early May, offering a bigger selection of games, which certainly levels up their attraction, though.

