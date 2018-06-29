Lego's new Voltron set ready to defend the universe at San Diego Comic-Con

Screenshot/CNET

Voltron fans waiting to get their hands on a Lego set based on the '80s cartoon and more recent Netflix series won't have to sit tight much longer.

It'll be available early at San Diego Comic-Con in July, Syfy Wire reported Thursday. The Lego website shows the set will cost $179 and be available to everyone else on Aug. 1.

The set will come with more than 2,321 pieces to create a 15-inch-tall Voltron.

Lego did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but did tweet images from the set Thursday.

Voltron: Legendary Defender's sixth season is now on Netflix.