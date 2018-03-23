Lego

Rev up your light cycle, Lego's "Tron: Legacy" set is here.

The new set, announced Thursday, lets you you build your own light cycle battles and recreate Identity Disc fights, all in Tron's familiar neon colors.

Based on the 2010 Disney film, the set includes two light cycles and minifigures for Sam Flynn, Quorra and Rinzler. The cycles race on a divisible Tron grid, which lets you place them side-by-side or send them chasing each other. All three minifigures come with Identity Discs, which you can attach to the back of each character, and Quorra has her sword.

Enlarge Image Lego

The set was put into production after the BrickBros UK group submitted a proposal to Lego Ideas, a website where fans can post and vote on ideas for future Lego sets. The group first submitted the idea in 2015, it earned 10,000 supporters by April 2017 (the threshold Lego sets to send an idea to a formal review process) and was approved for production in November. This set will include a booklet about BrickBros along with more information about the movie.

The Lego "Tron: Legacy" set releases on March 31 and will cost $35, which roughly converts to £25 or AU$45.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.