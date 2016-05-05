Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer features previously unseen backstory missions

Warner Bros. is celebrating Star Wars Day with a new trailer for Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The game not only retells the story of Disney's blockbuster, but also includes some missions that cover the time between "Return of the Jedi"and "The Force Awakens."

Those are the focus of this new trailer. Check it out:

The six "New Adventures," as they're being called, are as follows (descriptions via Warner Bros.):

Rathtar Hunting - Follows Han Solo and Chewbacca's voyage to capture the ravenous Rathtars.

Lor San Tekka's Return - Uncovers secrets behind Lor San Tekka's journey to the Jakku Village.

Poe to the Rescue - Details Poe Dameron's daring rescue mission to save Admiral Ackbar.

Crimson Corsair - Explores how the notorious Outer Rim pirate, the Crimson Corsair, foiled the plans of the First Order.

Trouble Over Taul - Follows the events leading up C-3PO's acquisition of his new red arm.

Ottegan Assault - Reveals a puzzle piece to how the Resistance and the First Order find Lor San Tekka on Jakku.

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens also includes new dialogue recorded by the movie's actors, including Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Harrison Ford (Han Solo), John Boyega (Finn), Luputia Nyong'o (Maz Kanata), Max von Sydow (Lor San Tekka), and Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron).

The game launches on June 28 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, 3DS, PlayStation Vita and PC. Playable characters include Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, BB-8, Kylo Ren, General Hux and Captain Phasma. For more, check out GameSpot's hands-on preview.