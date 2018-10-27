Lego Star Wars: All Stars brings every era's characters for animated fun

Lucasfilm/Screenshot by CNET

Lego Star Wars: All Stars will mix new faces with iconic characters starting next week, Lucasfilm said Friday.

The animated show will consist of eight shorts and four half-hour episodes, and see Lego versions of Kylo Ren, R2-D2, young Han and Lando, Chewbacca, Rey, BB-8 and General Leia Organa in some familiar scenarios and new adventures, along with Roger the Battle Droid and Graballa the Hutt from Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures.

The shorts will come out daily from next Monday to Friday, with a compilation special that includes three shorts more airing on Disney XD and DisneyNOW at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT on Saturday, Nov. 10.

After this, four half-hour episodes will premiere Saturdays from Nov. 17 to Dec. 8 at the same time, on the same channels.

It was developed by Bill Motz and Bob Roth -- the pair behind Freemaker Adventures, which ran for two seasons in 2016 and 2017 -- and they're executive producing along with Jill Wilfert and Erik Wilstrup (also of Freemaker Adventures). Since the previous Lego show wasn't canon, it's likely won't be either.

It's the second animated show set in a galaxy far, far away you can watch -- Star Wars Resistance (which is canon) airs Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD.