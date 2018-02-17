So you never got your Hogwarts letter. Make your own version of Harry Potter's wizarding school with this new Lego set depicting the school's famed Great Hall, where I have always wanted to have Christmas dinner.

Thomas Baunsgaard/Lego

The set will go on sale Aug. 1 for $100 (£71, AU$126), and includes some magical details. Get ready to sniffle at the Mirror of Erised, showing Harry and his late parents, James and Lily Potter. Another neat touch: The house banners you can hang in the Great Hall. Ravenclaw 4 life!

Lego

But my favorite parts are the minifigs, including Harry and pals, Hagrid, Dumbledore, and Nearly Headless Nick, the Gryffindor ghost. (More expansion packs will come later, and we need Moaning Myrtle because COME ON, LEGO.) Extra points for including the sorting hat and Ron's rat Scabbers, among others.

Lego

And at $100, it's not early as pricey as this $800 Millennium Falcon set. Which is great for those of us who don't quite have Harry's overstuffed vault in the Gringotts Bank.