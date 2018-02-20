CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Toys and Games

Lego Hulkbuster's big, buildable suit is ready to smash

Exclusive: Tony Stark's big suit from "Avengers: Age of Ultron" comes in Lego form this March.

76105-back-01

You can build the Lego Hulkbuster suit up so it can take a monster down.

 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Lego is making the Hulkbuster suit seen in 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron" a buildable set that's ready to take down big, green creatures.

Unveiled Saturday during the New York Toy Fair, the Lego Marvel Super Heroes The Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition set is made up of 1,363 pieces, a punching jackhammer arm, a Lego light brick for its chest, a special Iron Man Mark 43 minifigure and a platform to display it all on.

lego-hulkbuster-iron-man-toy-fair-mike-sorrentino-cnet-4

The Hulkbuster suit includes an Iron Man Mark 43 minifigure who can be placed right where the helmet flips up.

 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

The Hulkbuster is just over 9 inches (25 centimeters) high, 3 inches (10cm) long and 8 inches (21cm) wide.

lego-hulkbuster-iron-man-toy-fair-mike-sorrentino-cnet-3Enlarge Image

The Hulkbuster stand includes plenty of stats about the mech-like suit.

 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Special features for the Lego rendition of Tony Stark's big suit include a flip-up head, rotating torso, posable joints and 12 glow-in-the-dark elements.

This Lego set goes on sale March 3 and will cost $120 in the US and £120 in the UK. Australian pricing wasn't announced, but roughly converts to AU$150.

Check back to CNET for more coverage from Toy Fair 2018.

lego-hulkbuster-iron-man-toy-fair-mike-sorrentino-cnet-1
The mech has a rotating torso and posable joints.

 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

First published Feb. 17, 2018 at 4 a.m. PT.
Update Feb. 19 at 11:40 a.m. PT: Adds photos from Toy Fair 2018.

01-toy-fair-2018-show-floor
100
All the coolest things we saw at Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toys: See all of CNET's toy coverage in one place.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Next Article: 5G is less sexy sizzle, and more substance at MWC