Lego Hulkbuster's big, buildable suit is ready to smash

Lego is making the Hulkbuster suit seen in 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron" a buildable set that's ready to take down big, green creatures.

Unveiled Saturday during the New York Toy Fair, the Lego Marvel Super Heroes The Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition set is made up of 1,363 pieces, a punching jackhammer arm, a Lego light brick for its chest, a special Iron Man Mark 43 minifigure and a platform to display it all on.

The Hulkbuster is just over 9 inches (25 centimeters) high, 3 inches (10cm) long and 8 inches (21cm) wide.

Special features for the Lego rendition of Tony Stark's big suit include a flip-up head, rotating torso, posable joints and 12 glow-in-the-dark elements.

This Lego set goes on sale March 3 and will cost $120 in the US and £120 in the UK. Australian pricing wasn't announced, but roughly converts to AU$150.

First published Feb. 17, 2018 at 4 a.m. PT.

Update Feb. 19 at 11:40 a.m. PT: Adds photos from Toy Fair 2018.

