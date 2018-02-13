Enlarge Image Lego Ideas

Lego decided at the start of the year to invite fans to make their ultimate tributes to space, which will be considered for future sets and may eventually be sold at Lego stores, Legoland, Legoland Discovery Centers and the online Lego shop.

The submission phase ended on Feb. 7. From Feb. 9 to Feb. 19, people can vote on their favorite projects at which point the top 25 entries will be advanced to the judging phase.

A panel of judges including members of the Lego Extended Line team and Lego designers will choose a grand prize winner and ten runner up winners based on overall coolness and originality, most inspired details, relevance to contest theme, and best use of Lego elements.

Some of the diverse space Lego sets include a Mars rocket, an observatory, a satellite, and a black hole, to name just a few.

The votes will be hidden during the voting phase, but will be revealed together with the winners on March 2.