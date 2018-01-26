What's the biggest Lego structure you've built with "2x4" bricks? We're betting it's not nearly as big as this giant re-creation of the "2x4" brick Lego is unveiling Friday to celebrate the brick's 60th anniversary.

The brick weights a super hefty 1,200 pounds, stands 10-feet tall, is made up of 133,000 individual bricks and took Lego's Master Builders more than 350 hours to design and build.

The massive result will stand in Flatiron Plaza in New York City starting Friday through Sunday, Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. ET, the latter being the official anniversary date.

While it's not the very first brick Lego has ever made (those were known as Automatic Binding Bricks when they debuted in 1949), the two-studs-across-by-four-studs long design debuted on Jan. 28, 1958, and hasn't changed significantly since.