Lego Duplo Stories are getting an Alexa skill

Lego Duplo

Your kid's next playmate could be Amazon's Alexa.

A new Alexa skill out Tuesday makes Lego Duplo Stories interactive with Alexa, Lego said in a statement.

There are ten themes based on Lego Duplo toys, and kids can interact with stories by engaging with with the voice assistant while playing around with colors, numbers, roleplaying— and blocks, of course.

"The new Lego Duplo Stories skill is one of the first Alexa skills to bring together physical play with interactive audio content, allowing preschool kids and the adults in their lives to build stories and creations together," said the Lego Group's Head of Emerging Platforms and Partnerships James Poulter, in a statement.