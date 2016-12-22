Custom Legend of Zelda pool table has legs like tree trunks

Up Next Tom Wheeler: The open internet's unlikely defender

You have the power of the Hero inside you when you play pool on a custom-made Legend of Zelda table.

In a video posted Tuesday, webseries "Super-Fan Builds" shows step-by-step how its build team designed and created the unique game table.

"Super-Fan Builds" from Defy Media and Awe Me showcases the skills of movie prop designers, who build amazing tributes to TV shows, movies and video games for super-fans nominated by family and friends.

Hosts Sandeep Parikh ("The Guild") and Michele Morrow ("Heroes of Cosplay") meet up with movie prop designer Lonnie Goodman, who builds a one-of-a-kind pool table for Legend of Zelda Nintendo super-fan Bryan.

The team modifies a full-size pool table to include the Zelda golden map printed on top of the green felt. They decorate the sides of the table with the symbols of the six sages and sculpt the table legs to look like tree trunks, with the letter Z for Zelda carved into them.

The resulting geektastic pool table looks like tree trunks grew straight out of the ground. There's even a holder that looks like Link's shield to hold pool cues that resemble swords.

Previous episodes of "Super-Fan Builds" have yielded a "Back to the Future" DeLorean hot tub, HulkBuster high chair, Han in Carbonite Coffee Table, BioShock City of Rapture fish aquarium, Final Fantasy sword kitchen knife set and life-size "Guardians of the Galaxy" Groot swing.