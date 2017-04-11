LeEco deal to buy Vizio for $2 billion falls through

VCG via Getty Images

Chinese tech company LeEco won't go through with a deal announced in July to buy US TV manufacturer Vizio for $2 billion.

Citing "regulatory headwinds," the companies said in a joint statement that they'd still be looking for ways to partner with each other. "We continue to believe that there is great synergy between the two companies," the statement said.

LeEco has tried make a big splash with its debut in the US. It announced its deal to buy Vizio in July, and in October, the company debuted a smart TV, phone, and self-driving car, as well as services to run on and connect its devices.

But by November, reports surfaced the company was tightening its belt. What's more, at the end of November, Chinese regulators announced there would be heightened scrutiny of Chinese capital leaving the country for foreign investments.

Earlier in April, LeEco employees told Bloomberg the company was five days late paying its US employees and that the Vizio deal was stalled.

A LeEco spokeswoman declined to comment on "rumors or speculation" when asked about the report on payroll and tightening cash reserves at the company.