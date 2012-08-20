LED lightbulb can be controlled via Bluetooth

A light-emitting diode (LED) light bulb can be controlled using your phone's Bluetooth.

(Credit: Bluetooth Bulb)

It hasn't hit the market yet, and is limited to devices that have Bluetooth 4.0, but it looks like one of the most convenient lighting control systems yet. All you have to do is pair the bulbs with your phone and you can control brightness, the time the bulb is on or off and even the colour of the light it emits — all from within an app.

The catch is that only a very small pool of devices can control the bulb: the iPad 3, iPhone 4S, Mac Mini, MacBook Air, Samsung Galaxy S III and Droid Razr. The good news is that it will be compatible with screw-in and downlight sockets that are used in Australia (although not bayonet), so you should be able to at least use them in lamps.

The website offers little information on timing or price. However, on its Facebook, the company has stated that the first 5W RGB LED bulb will be for sale for US$25 within two months.

We're itching to give it a try. Check it out in action in the video below.