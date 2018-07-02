LeBron James signs with the Los Angeles Lakers, Twitter explodes

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

There's only one storyline that's dominated the NBA off-season so far: Where will LeBron James be playing basketball in 2018-19?

Would it be the Philadelphia 76ers, forming a superteam with Aussie LeBron, Ben Simmons? Would he stay put in Cleveland, threatening the Toronto Raptors for the rest of his days?

Or would he be taking his talents to Venice Beach?

Courtesy of ESPN sports reporter, Adrian Wojnarowski, the news broke late Sunday evening that he would indeed be taking those talents to yet another beach and joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James has agreed to 4-year, $154M deal with Lakers, Klutch Sports says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

Shortly after, the move was confirmed by Klutch Sports, LeBron's management agency, run by close friend Rich Paul.

Then: The floodgates opened. Twitter went BANG! and unleashed the full fury of social media reactions: Love, Hate, Fury, Remorse, Sadness, Elation. It's all there -- tweets were pouring in so quickly it was impossible to keep up. ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell tweeted that 56,000 tweets were coming, per minute.

LA LEBRON HOLY SHIT — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) July 2, 2018

LEBRON JAMES DID IT HE SIGNED WITH THE LAKERS HOLY SHIT DONT LET YOUR MEMES BE DREAMS — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 🔜 @AX (@SavinTheBees) July 2, 2018

WELCOME TO THE LAKERS @KingJames



HOLY SHIT!!!!!!!!!!!! — 👅 VALENTINO KHAN 👅 (@ValentinoKhan) July 2, 2018

How Lebron’s fans feeling pic.twitter.com/aPYAq6YEUl — Mr. BIG FELLA (@HaHaDavis) July 2, 2018

Cavs front office realizing that trading for Clarkson and Nance allowed LeBron to go to LA and LeBron was prolly at home sipping wine in his backyard laughing when it happened pic.twitter.com/PxjK8PkWCd — Bruh Report (@BruhReport) July 2, 2018

I’m happy that LeBron is going to the Lakers but I’m also sad for Cleveland’s economy that depended on him. Lol. — PFV (@mattPFV) July 2, 2018

Wow LeBron signed with the Lakers. That’s crazy.



Warriors in 4. — #Mickstape (Scary Hours) (@MickstapeShow) July 2, 2018

Sad day for Lakers fans who a week ago said they didn't want Lebron. — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) July 2, 2018

A lot of commentary around LeBron's destination also centered around another legit star, San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard. Whether LA can make a LeBron-Kawhi superteam is yet to be decided, but, it seems possible, with another bomb from Wojnarowski about Leonard's preferred team.

Sources: As trade talks have unfolded, Kawhi Leonard’s focus is unchanged: He wants to be a Laker. https://t.co/0wZGf5MrNt — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

Noted Spurs man, Shea Serrano, has some advice for the San Antonio front office.

hi @spurs tell everyone that if they wanna sign kawhi now it's gonna cost $100,000,000,000,000 in cash thank you — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) July 2, 2018

But they have bigger fish to fry anyway -- Manu Ginobili's first name is causing a stir?

Hold up forgot the lebron news for a second. The real news is that manu ginobili’s full name is Emanuel bruh pic.twitter.com/hS175n3ui8 — tyler (@tyjordan814) July 2, 2018

And over in LA, plenty of LA natives welcomed the star, including current (and potentially former) teammate Kyle Kuzma, Chrissy Teigen, the LA Rams, Kobe Bryant's weighing in, Yasiel Puig's weighing in and a God welcomes a King.

@KingJames welcome to LA! Friday is sunset rosé, laser facials on Monday. the rest of the week is running into people you don’t like at soho house — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 2, 2018

Welcome to Los Angeles, @KingJames!



See you back in the Coliseum this fall! #LABron 👑 pic.twitter.com/bZQgHVByid — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 2, 2018

Kobe Bryant will have a lot to say about LeBron in due time. For now, he says in all caps, “I LOVE IT.” — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 2, 2018

I am very excited to have @kingjames here with the @lakers We are looking forward to great things. I’ll see you soon Congratulations 🎉 #basketball #lakers #kingjames pic.twitter.com/uDhdzg2S4L — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) July 2, 2018

Now LA has a God and a King!

Zlatan welcomes @KingJames pic.twitter.com/4gYooOpURD — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) July 2, 2018

While some seem surprised, there was one man who saw this coming.

One man knew. One man could see the future. One man had no problems calling LeBron's move, back on June 12.

Y’all better stop tuning out Lavar...he told us it was going to happen! LeBron James to LA. #LABron #NBAFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/iNqTcchGuV — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) July 2, 2018

Oh... but Elon Musk knew too, back on June 16.

Lake Show — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2018

With LeBron departing the Eastern Conference for the first time, many rejoiced -- Boston and Philadelphia should feel pretty good about things. Toronto, too.

Checking in with the Eastern Conference now that LeBron is gone... pic.twitter.com/nrHeluUOG6 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 2, 2018

And your newwwwwwwwwwww Eastern Conference juggernaut is... pic.twitter.com/6b3mRdGohS — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 2, 2018

Sixers sliding into the Eastern Conference Finals for the next five years. pic.twitter.com/0FtG1g4Pg4 — maurice (@tallmaurice) July 2, 2018

If you can dribble w/ your off hand you're officially an Eastern Conference All-Star — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) July 2, 2018

The Eastern conference pic.twitter.com/Z38KT65i2P — John Ross III (@WatchJRoss) July 2, 2018

I like Toronto's chances against Cleveland next season. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) July 2, 2018

The Toronto Raptors couldn't get past LeBron James in the playoffs for the 100th year in a row, so they fired Dwane Casey.



*LeBron James signs 4-year contract with Los Angeles Lakers



Me: pic.twitter.com/PbulgdUoNb — Chris Walder🇨🇭 (@WalderSports) July 2, 2018

With LeBron joining one of the league's most storied franchises, there's a whole new debate to nail down.

LeBron James just became the best Laker ever.



Don't @ me. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) July 2, 2018

Let the conversation begin.

Update 6:22 p.m.: More reactions added.

