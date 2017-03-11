Learn about our universe on the Kurzgesagt YouTube channel

For the past several weeks I've been showcasing YouTube channels made by everyday people who don't have big sponsorships or lots of resources. Previously, I've written about Numberphile, Every Frame a Painting, Hot Ones, and several others.

This week, I'm highlighting one of my favorite educational channels, which illustrates complex concepts using really cool animations and artwork. It's called Kurzgesagt - In a Nutshell, and I guarantee that after you've watched a couple videos, you'll see why it's easy to fall down the rabbit hole and watch more and more.

First, learn about how genetic engineering is nearing a point that we could only dream of decades ago:

Next, this episode explains how gravity is like a prison and that it takes considerable energy to escape Earth to see the rest of our universe.

In this one, we move to a more gruesome topic talking about parasites and neglected tropical diseases:

Finally, this video discusses whether a space elevator is a practical vehicle for getting us out of this world.

