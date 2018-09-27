Leaked Pixel Stand could be Google's wireless charger for the Pixel 3

Josh Miller/CNET

We've already heard plenty of rumors about the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL thanks to the high volume of leaks. But now we may be getting a look at one of the Pixel's accessories.

Google will reportedly release a wireless charging stand dubbed the "Pixel Stand" for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, according to MySmartPrice. You can take a look at it below:

The picture is reportedly a Google press render of the Pixel Stand, according to MySmartPrice. From the image we can see that the dock connects to a power source via a hidden USB-C port in the bottom. There's also a secret Google logo on the bottom.

From the looks of it, it seems like you charge your Pixel 3 by placing it upright against the stand. Once connected, the Pixel Stand will reportedly turn your Pixel into a smart display through a custom UI, says MySmartPrice. From there you may be able to access shortcuts for music apps, the Google Assistant or notifications.

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL at its Oct. 9 event. Perhaps Google will announce the Pixel Stand around the same time.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

