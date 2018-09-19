Leaked Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL renders look like the real deal

Nieuwemobiel.nl

There's still got three weeks until Google's Oct. 9 announcements -- expected to include the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones, among other things -- and there isn't much left to leak, except maybe the official press materials. Oh, wait.

The first purported press renders of the two phones, running Android Pie and clothed in gray fabric cases, have seemingly surfaced.

They look pretty much like all the other leaks we've seen, though thanks to Dutch site Nieuwemobiel.nl (Google translate version) we can see how much bigger the Pixel 3 XL might be relative to the Pixel 3. It also shows the dual front cameras we've heard about, the notchless PIxel 3 and the single rear cameras. The case seems to have a more pronounced divot at the bottom than the Pixel 2's.

We reached out to Google for comment but didn't immediately hear back.

