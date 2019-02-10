Latest photo leak for cheapest Galaxy S10 is completely bananas

MySmartPrice

If these renders are to be believed, the Galaxy S10E, the entry-level model in Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S10 flagship line, will come in a decidedly unmellow yellow color. We thought we'd seen all the colors the new phones might be available in, but MySmartPrice on Friday treated us to a possible Canary Yellow incarnation for the S10E.

The Galaxy Note 9 had been briefly rumored to come in yellow before it launched, but that turned out to be just the color for the stylus that came with the staid blue model.

Now playing: Watch this: Info on the budget Samsung Galaxy S10 trickles out

You might say it hearkens back to Apple's early experiment with colorful phones, the iPhone 5C.

The phones are expected to launch on Feb. 20 at Samsung's pre-Mobile World Congress Unpacked event.

Samsung declined to comment.

