Latest alleged Samsung Galaxy S8 leak shows colors, pricing

Evan Blass/Twitter

We've seen plenty of leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S8 in recent weeks, but now we may be getting our first look at what colors the new flagship handset will sport and how much they will cost.

The S8 and its larger sibling the S8 Plus, which are expected to be unveiled later this month, will be available in "black sky," "orchid grey" and "arctic silver," according to a tweet Sunday morning by gadget leaker Evan Blass.

A follow-up tweet purportedly reveals the European pricing for the handsets as well as the Gear VR headset, Gear 360 camera and the DeX docking station. Blass' tweet indicates the S8 will cost €799 (converted roughly to $860, £690 and AU$1,120), while the alleged S8 Plus model will run €899 (roughly $965, £780 and AU$1,250).

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alleged images of the handset have been leaking at about the same rate the rumor mill has been spinning. The Galaxy S8 is rumored to have a dual-curved display, ultra-high def 4K resolution, a revamped home button and some sort of facial recognition or iris scanning.

We should find out for sure at an upcoming March 29 Unboxed event in New York.

