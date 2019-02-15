Light Field Studios/iStockphoto

It's Valentine's Day! I've already served up tips on how to survive the occasion on a limited budget, but, well, time's up. Now you're going to have to scramble to find flowers, chocolates or other gifts, right?

Not if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber and you live in or near a fairly major city. That's because Amazon-owned Whole Foods can deliver a variety of Valentine's Day gifts in just 2 hours. Not days, mind you: hours.

While supplies last, for example, you can get two dozen roses for $19.99. Other options in the Whole Foods Valentine's Day store include foods for "date night in," flowers other than roses, chocolates (including six dipped strawberries for $8.99) and assorted essential oils.

Now, although Amazon touts free 2-hour delivery for the aforementioned roses, the reality is that you must spend at least $35 -- regardless of what you buy -- otherwise there's a $4.99 delivery charge.

What's more, you'll have to enter your ZIP code to make sure 2-hour delivery is available in your area. At this writing, the service covers around 60 US cities.

