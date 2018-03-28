Warning: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" spoilers ahead.

In a new video, Honest Trailers makes fun of one of the most polarizing Star Wars film to be released.

In the video posted Tuesday, Honest Trailers -- a YouTube channel that delivers brutally honest but funny reviews of past movie trailers -- takes a closer look at "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which riled hard-core fans so much some of them wanted it erased from canon.

The parody trailer points out that even though "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" was all about "balance and non-attachment," it would be "worshipped, hated and obsessed over until it's not even fun to talk about anymore."

Honest Trailers labels "Last Jedi" as "the worst Star Wars film ever."

The harshest criticisms include the film's predictable plot formula; Finn's pointless side quest to a casino; and the lack of answers fans got for Rey's questions like who are her parents?

There's also a hilarious montage of Kylo Ren crying, if you need a break from the brutal review.

While the video seems harsh, Honest Trailers still manages to honor the characters General Leia, Chewbacca, Luke Skywaker, Yoda and even porgs.