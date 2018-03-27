Enlarge Image Quirk Books

Star Wars fans can now experience the latest of the movies, "The Last Jedi", as a Shakespearean play, complete with Elizabethan verse, character monologues and theatrical stage directions.

"William Shakespeare's Jedi the Last -- Star Wars Part the Eighth" is the next installment of "Star Wars" parody books by Ian Doescher from Quirk Books.

The book includes characters Luke Skywalker, Rey, Finn, Kylo Ren, Snoke and many more from the original "Last Jedi" movie.

The book cover, which the official Star Wars website revealed on Monday, shows Luke Skywalker wearing both his famous brown Jedi robe, as well as Elizabethan garb.

The book also includes illustrations throughout by artist Nicolas Delort.

This isn't the first time Star Wars movies have been transported back in time. Doescher also gave the Shakespeare treatment to "The Force Awakens," "Return of the Jedi," "The Empire Strikes Back" and more.

"William Shakespeare's Jedi the Last -- Star Wars Part the Eighth" hits bookshelves on July 10.