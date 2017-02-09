Lamb skin and leather feature in B&Os more affordable wireless H4 headphones

Bang & Olufsen

If luxury audio brand Bang & Olufsen's top-end H9 headphones are a bit out of reach for your budget, then the new, more affordable H4s might be for you.

The over-ear headphones are fully wireless, promising an impressive 19 hours of battery life from a single charge. They're made from materials including lamb skin and aluminium, which will no doubt appeal if you're the sort of person who looks on in disgust at the other people on the bus wearing plastic headphones.

Not that it's likely you'll be taking the bus if you can afford the H4s. They may be a more affordable option from B&O, but they'll still set you back £249 here in the UK or $299 in the US. Australian availability is yet to be announced.