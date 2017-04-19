LaCie intros 2big Dock Thunderbolt 3 with massive storage space and fast performance

LaCie

If you're looking to make some real use of your new Macbook Pro's Thunderbolt 3 ports, LaCie has something for you.

The storage vendor announced today the Thunderbolt 3 LaCie 2big Dock for professionals, an external storage device that can also work as a docking station for other peripheral devices, including SD Cards, Compact Flash Cards and USB-C, DisplayPort as well as other regular USB and Thunderbolt 3 devices.

The dock itself has two drive bays to host two 3.5-inch standard internal hard drive that can be set up in either RAID-0 (for maximum storage space and fast performance) or RAID-1 (redundancy against a single disk failure).

LaCie says you can expect the dock to deliver sustained speed of up to 440 megabyte per second via Thunderbolt 3, meaning you can transfer one hour worth of 4K video footage in just one minutes. The company says its USB and Thunderbolt ports can also be used as charging ports.

The new storage device will use Seagate IronWolf Pro enterprise-class drives and includes LaCie RAID Manager software that enables users to manage its RAID setup and monitor system's health.

The new LaCie 2big Dock is set to be available this summer in 12TB, 16TB or 20TB capacities and comes with a five-year warranty. Its pricing will be available then.