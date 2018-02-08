stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Move over, Beyoncé. There's a new queen of Instagram in town.

An Instagram photo of reality star and model Kylie Jenner's newborn baby -- Stormi Webster -- has gone viral, skyrocketing to become the most liked image on the photo-sharing platform of all time.

That means baby Stormi is now the Instagram superstar, ousting Beyoncé's pregnancy photo from the top spot.

At the time of this writing, the photo of baby Stormi, posted Tuesday, had earned a staggering 14.3 million likes and 536,000 comments. Beyonce's famous Instagram photo only had a paltry 10.3 million likes and 317,000 comments.

Not too shabby for Jenner and rapper Travis Scott's first child.

Earlier in the week, Jenner announced the arrival of Stormi on Instagram as well.