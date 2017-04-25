Korean politician lures young voters with Starcraft maps

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Pool, Getty Images

Recent elections around the world have suggested that young people don't vote in enormous numbers.

When a candidate they don't like gets elected, however, the young declare "how could this be?"

Still, one South Korean politician believes he's found a way to get young people to vote for him: Starcraft maps.

Human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in, the Minjoo Party's candidate in the upcoming presidential elections, clearly thinks this will inspire those obsessed with their screens.

So, as Kotaku reports, he's decided to celebrate the original version of the very popular sci-fi game going free.

On his official blog, excited Koreans can download two custom versions of Starcraft maps called "Moonters." Not "Mooners"? How odd.

They seem to be dolled-up versions of an existing map, with some minerals added. But still, there's even a little YouTube clip showing how it all looks.

Is Moon promising voters a large mound of minerals if they vote for him? That seems to be the allusion.

Some reports suggest that Moon is currently in the lead.

Could it be that this free gift will secure him the enthusiasm of the gaming community? Or might they be too busy playing to bother to vote?

The average turnout in South Korean elections is 62.87 percent, so perhaps Moon believes in trying anything that might tip a few more voters in his direction.

The election is due to be held on May 9 and comes after President Park Geun-hye was impeached and dismissed after a corruption scandal.

At least Moon is proving that there a legal ways of gaming the system. Or, at least, of injecting gaming into the system.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about VR.