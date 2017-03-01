Kogan grows up, starts selling brands you've heard of

Paul McMillan

When he first blustered onto the scene a decade ago, Ruslan Kogan was very clear about what his online business was about: Kogan-branded TVs, cheap prices and beating the Gerry Harveys of the world at their own game.

But just like all young upstarts, Kogan is growing up.

The company today announced that it's going to start selling appliances from big-name brands like Sunbeam, George Foreman and Lavazza, alongside its range of Kogan vacuums, mixers and air conditioners.

Kogan himself has always been bullish about disrupting traditional retail in Australia. But over the ten years since he first launched Kogan.com, the company has taken on many of the traditional mantels of retail, including listing on the ASX, buying out rival Dick Smith and even opening a bricks and mortar store.

From today, you can add the selling of name-brand appliances to that list. These include: