Klout is shutting down, so your score REALLY doesn't matter now

Klout

Remember years ago when people were vaguely concerned that a single overarching social media "score" might define your status and self-worth in the real world? It was called Klout, and today, Klout is officially shutting down.

To all of our fans: after careful consideration we have decided to shut down the Klout website & the Klout Score. This will happen on May 25, 2018. It has been a pleasure serving you, and thank you for your ongoing support over the years. Details here: https://t.co/xCNdYachxF — Klout (@klout) May 10, 2018

I will admit I had forgotten that Klout existed, and so I apologize if it was important to you. The last time I even thought about Klout was when I watched a fairly excellent episode of Black Mirror starring Bryce Dallas Howard that explored the Klout idea taken to such an extreme that all of society revolved around it.

