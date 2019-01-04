Klipsch debuts true wireless earphones ahead of CES 2019

Enlarge Image Klipsch

With Apple's AirPods dominating the wireless headphone market, we're expecting to see a slew of new totally wireless headphones hit in 2019. Even Klipsch has a new pair of cord-free earphones, the T5 True Wireless, which will arrive in stores this spring with a price tag of around $200.

The earphones are part of Klipsch's new line of T5 in-ear headphones that will make their debut at CES in Las Vegas next week. Klipsch provided scant details for the launch, but did say there are four models in the line -- three wireless and one wired -- with prices ranging from $59-$199. No international pricing has been announced yet.

"Each model features the brand's patented oval ear tips for ultimate comfort and an excellent seal for noise isolation and improved bass," Klipsch says.

We'll update this post with additional specs as soon as we have more info. Hopefully, we'll get a chance to go hands-on with the T5 True Wireless at CES.

Now playing: Watch this: Some of the most anticipated tech for 2019

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.