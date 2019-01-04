Klipsch adds smart sound bars to its lineup for CES 2019

Klipsch

Following the introduction of Klipsch's first smart speakers in 2018, the company is now adding voice technology to its sound bars. Klipsch is set to debut five new bars at CES 2019, offering a choice of both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, plus one with Atmos.

The company says the speakers use "quality materials and horn-loaded technology" with a look that's akin to the brand's premium Reference speakers. In the past, the sound bars such as the RSB-8 have typically been constructed from plastic.

The sound bars are as follows:

The 40-inch Klipsch Bar 40

The 40-inch Klipsch Bar 40G with Google Assistant

The 48-inch Klipsch Bar 48

The 48-inch Klipsch Bar 48W with Google Assistant, Alexa, AirPlay 2 DTS Virtual:X

The 54-inch Klipsch Bar 54A with Dolby Atmos and discrete elevation drivers

In an unusual twist, Klipsch says the sound bars can be bought with or without subwoofers, though the press images suggest the bars come with them.

The company says the speakers range from $299 to $1,599 (US MSRP) and will be available from spring 2019.

