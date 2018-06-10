Kingdom Hearts 3 has a release date: January 29, 2019

It seemed like a lock that Square Enix would be announcing Kingdom Hearts 3's release date at its E3 press conference. But the gaming giant has done one better, making the reveal a few days early.

Kingdom Hearts 3 will hit the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Jan 29, 2019. The official announcement was made on Square Enix's Twitter.

It's a long time coming for fans. The gap between Kingdom Hearts 3 and Kingdom Hearts 2 will be just over 13 years. It's predecessor was first released in Japan back in December of 2005.

KINGDOM HEARTS III will be releasing on Xbox One and Playstation 4 on January 29, 2019! #KingdomHearts #KH3 pic.twitter.com/vpcpxbkreX — Kingdom Hearts (@KINGDOMHEARTS) June 10, 2018

We’ve announced the release day for KINGDOM HEARTS III ahead of E3 at the KINGDOM HEARTS Orchestra -World Tour-. I’m sorry that we’re asking for a little more time than initially planned. Please look forward to other information, including a few trailers at E3. Thank you - Nomura — Kingdom Hearts (@KINGDOMHEARTS) June 10, 2018

A follow-up tweet noted that trailers and more information will be coming at E3.

If you're confused about the Kingdom Hearts hype, or the many spinoff games that have been released since 2005, check out our guide to Kingdom Hearts here.

