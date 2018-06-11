Watch: Disney's Frozen officially coming to Kingdom Hearts 3

To the dread of parents everywhere (and the delight of Frozen fans), the Square Enix video game Kingdom Hearts 3 -- you know, the one that mashes up Disney and Final Fantasy worlds? -- will officially feature a Frozen world where Sora, Goofy and Donald will hang out with Elsa, Anna, the snowman Olaf and all the rest.

Yes, it's one more tease for a game we've been anticipating for over a decade. (Want to feel old? It's been nearly 13 years since Kingdom Hearts II.)

But the wait won't last forever. Yesterday at E3 2018, Square Enix announced that the game will finally arrive on January 29, 2019.

And in case you've left the Sony PlayStation camp since the Kingdom Heart II days, you'll be happy to hear the new Kingdom Hearts III will arrive on Xbox One as well.

