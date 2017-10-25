Kinect is kaput as Microsoft stops making it

Enlarge Image CNET

Kinect has been diskintinued. Microsoft has stopped making the movement-sensing Xbox accessory, and while yours will continue to work, there'll be no new ones on sale once current stocks disappear.

The news was revealed by Microsoft's Alex Kipman, creator of the Kinect, and Matthew Lapsen, GM of Xbox Devices Marketing in an interview with FastCoDesign.

Kinect was launched in 2010 for the Xbox 360, with new models following for Windows and the Xbox One. It was cool how it tracked your whole body, but the pricey peripheral also took up a lot of space and could be slow.

Kinect technology has gone on to be integral to Microsoft's later advances like HoloLens, Cortana and Windows Hello.

