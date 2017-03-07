Kindle Unlimited gives Aussie readers an earful from A-listers

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Jake Gyllenhaal fans, it's time to get more intimate... with his voice.

If you're an Aussie subscribed to Kindle Unlimited, Amazon is now offering you thousands of books with professional Audible narration -- and it won't cost you an extra cent.

You can listen to bestselling Audible titles such as Richard Adam's "Watership Down" and Benjamin Law's "The Family Law"; or better yet, listen to Jake Gyllenhaal narrate "The Great Gatsby," Rosamund Pike narrate "Pride and Prejudice" or Thandie Newton narrate "Jane Eyre."

If you're not already a subscriber, it'll cost AU$14 a month. As some would say: For Jake, it's worth it.