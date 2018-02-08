What's the sitch, 2000s kids? "Kim Possible," a favorite animated show from the aughts, is getting an original, live-action movie, the Disney Channel said on Wednesday.
Kim, of course, was the animated teen crime fighter who took on mad scientist-supervillain team Dr. Drakken and Shego in the cult favorite show, which ran from 2002 to 2007. Christy Carlson Romano provided Kim's voice in the original, but there's no word yet on who'll fill the live-action roles.
Kim was a courageous high-school student who just happened to occasionally save the world in between classes and cheerleading practice. Her best pal, Ron Stoppable, owned a naked mole rat named Rufus who often helped the two out on missions. Poor Ron was cowardly and clumsy, but Rufus more than made up for it.
Not all fans are open to the Kim Possible-ities, though it seems some are.
No premiere date was mentioned.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.